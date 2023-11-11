V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $17.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VFC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.65.

V.F. Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently -218.18%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in V.F. by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 43.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

