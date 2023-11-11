United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of United States Antimony from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

UAMY stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 15.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.79.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 78,818 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 80,772.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 13,169,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 77,110 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

