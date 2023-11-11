Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT Raised to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.78. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

In other Udemy news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 34,889 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $362,496.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,514,707.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 34,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $362,496.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,514,707.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $178,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,725,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,079.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,420 shares of company stock worth $2,024,901. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $65,721,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 410.1% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,668 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the second quarter worth $15,042,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,311,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after acquiring an additional 922,437 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 8,593,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after acquiring an additional 855,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

