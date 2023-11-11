UBS Group Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $44.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Argus increased their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DraftKings from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.64.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,450,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $710,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,463,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 611,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,484,730 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

