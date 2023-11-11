TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

THS stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 96.95 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc purchased 87,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $3,910,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,883,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,258,639.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 441,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,258,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 526,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.