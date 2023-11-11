Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Down 37.6% in October

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the October 15th total of 239,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Analysis on Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 2.0 %
Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,037 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Transportadora de Gas del Sur
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.