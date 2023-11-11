Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Down 37.6% in October

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the October 15th total of 239,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.56. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,037 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

