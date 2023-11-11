Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, reports. The company had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Transphorm had a negative net margin of 189.65% and a negative return on equity of 114.30%.

Transphorm Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TGAN opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. Transphorm has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Transphorm alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGAN shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Transphorm from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transphorm in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transphorm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Transphorm during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Transphorm in the first quarter worth $106,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Transphorm in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Transphorm during the 1st quarter valued at $4,765,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Transphorm in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transphorm

(Get Free Report)

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.