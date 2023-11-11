Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $198.54 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.