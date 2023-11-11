TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,700 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the October 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,963,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 5,904.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 966,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the 4th quarter valued at $21,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,151,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 683,159 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,933,000.

TORM Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMD opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.31. TORM has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 43.82%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.74%. TORM’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

