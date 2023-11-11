TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.74.

TJX opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.27. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

