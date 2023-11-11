The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CI opened at $293.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.80. The stock has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

