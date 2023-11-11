The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $196.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.86 and its 200-day moving average is $208.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $168.52 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

