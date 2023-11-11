Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Teck Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teck Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $35.36 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 60.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

