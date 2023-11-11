Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,927 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $124.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.71 and a 200-day moving average of $114.28. The company has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,963 shares of company stock worth $5,253,298 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

