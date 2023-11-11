Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

PayPal Stock Up 0.9 %

PYPL opened at $54.77 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $92.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

