Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in October

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the October 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Subsea 7 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $13.27 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.46 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

