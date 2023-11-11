StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.