StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 7.0 %

STRM opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

