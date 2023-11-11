Stifel Nicolaus Trims EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Target Price to $12.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EVCM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverCommerce from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.17. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 14,101 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $135,087.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 176,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,692,891.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,802 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $59,412.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,849,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,935,459.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,494 shares of company stock valued at $468,435. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after buying an additional 2,139,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 336,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,112,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

