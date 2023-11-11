Stephens Cuts Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Price Target to $30.00

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cannae from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cannae has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.80). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cannae will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 427,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,601.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cannae by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cannae by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cannae by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after acquiring an additional 84,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cannae by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,826,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 101,368 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

