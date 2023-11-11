SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of SSNC opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average is $55.86. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $64.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 165.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

