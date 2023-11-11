Smithfield Trust Co Sells 1,260 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 247.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Devon Energy by 201.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

