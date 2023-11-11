Smithfield Trust Co Purchases 606 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $753,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 45,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 62,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $53.30 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLB

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.