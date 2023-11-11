Smithfield Trust Co Has $149,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IEFA stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49. The company has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

