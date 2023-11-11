Smithfield Trust Co Has $106,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,477,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 726,325 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,734,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,875,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,652,000 after purchasing an additional 619,551 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $128.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $135.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.