Smithfield Trust Co Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $108,968,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,930,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,237,000 after acquiring an additional 870,797 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $71.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

