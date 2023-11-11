Smithfield Trust Co Buys 36 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BlackRock by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $665.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $651.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $674.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile



BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

