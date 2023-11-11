Short Interest in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Declines By 37.3%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the October 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The OLB Group Price Performance

Shares of OLB opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. The OLB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The OLB Group

About The OLB Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The OLB Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The OLB Group by 301.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 36,167 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

