Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the October 15th total of 368,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SHG opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Shinhan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shinhan Financial Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth $488,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 522.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,038,000 after purchasing an additional 32,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Stories

