Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Southern by 6.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 108,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 49,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Southern by 48.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,555. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $68.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

