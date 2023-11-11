Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Short Interest Down 36.6% in October

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the October 15th total of 233,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,480.0 days.

Schindler Stock Performance

SHLAF opened at $196.00 on Friday. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $157.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.34 and its 200 day moving average is $218.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHLAF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Schindler in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schindler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schindler from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

