Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savers Value Village currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.63.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

Shares of SVV stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. Savers Value Village has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

