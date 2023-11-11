Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) PT Raised to $16.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.59.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -307.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,689,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,518,000 after buying an additional 5,041,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,809,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,262,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

