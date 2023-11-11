RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Insider Purchases £145,575 in Stock

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) insider Simon Pryce bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 647 ($7.99) per share, with a total value of £145,575 ($179,700.04).

Simon Pryce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Simon Pryce bought 14,500 shares of RS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 688 ($8.49) per share, with a total value of £99,760 ($123,145.29).

Shares of RS1 stock opened at GBX 709.60 ($8.76) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,182.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 713.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 762.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. RS Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 551.20 ($6.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,037 ($12.80).

RS Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. RS Group’s payout ratio is 3,500.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on RS Group from GBX 940 ($11.60) to GBX 840 ($10.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,015 ($12.53).

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

