Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $72.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.33.

RCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

NYSE RCI opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,981,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $555,454,000 after purchasing an additional 244,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,818,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,131,000 after acquiring an additional 57,774 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,148,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $339,007,000 after acquiring an additional 505,427 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,260,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,370,000 after acquiring an additional 645,031 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

