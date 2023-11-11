Rational Advisors LLC Invests $87,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.2 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

