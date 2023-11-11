Rational Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,689,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $130.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.21. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

