Rational Advisors LLC Buys 1,740 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 725.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 302.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 63,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 47,587 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.61.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.3 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average is $77.59. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

