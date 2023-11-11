Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.08.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS stock opened at $171.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.53. Qualys has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $172.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $229,583.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,329.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $229,583.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,329.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $758,454.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,396 shares in the company, valued at $23,254,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,341 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,658. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Qualys by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

