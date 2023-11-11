PVH (NYSE:PVH) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.89.

PVH Stock Up 0.7 %

PVH stock opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. PVH has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.10%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in PVH by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of PVH by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

