Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 455 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

