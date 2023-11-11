Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,647,000 after acquiring an additional 217,214 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,916,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,280,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $445.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $423.06 and a 200-day moving average of $423.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

