Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 222 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,437,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $171.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

