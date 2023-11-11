Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $36.40 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $36,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total transaction of $1,357,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,830 shares in the company, valued at $22,278,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total value of $1,357,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,278,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,276 shares of company stock worth $1,874,739. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.50.

TopBuild Stock Performance

BLD stock opened at $271.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $307.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

