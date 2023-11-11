Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 959,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $40,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Newmont by 1,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.