Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth $279,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $1,454,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $149,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $938,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

