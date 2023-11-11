Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 3,400 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $225,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $87,018.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,365.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $225,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,850 shares of company stock valued at $905,507 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 11.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,856,000 after purchasing an additional 816,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Popular by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,382,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,579,000 after purchasing an additional 786,453 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Popular by 474.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,531,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,772,000 after purchasing an additional 82,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 159.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP opened at $68.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.88. Popular has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $693.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.21 million. Popular had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 18.83%. Popular’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Popular will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

