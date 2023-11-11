Plug Power’s (PLUG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Plug Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $3.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Plug Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.16. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The company had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

