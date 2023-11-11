Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $180.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.80.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $166.74 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $251.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,008,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,554,000 after acquiring an additional 188,131 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 19.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,267,000 after acquiring an additional 585,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

