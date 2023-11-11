Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New $46,000 Investment in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $5,520,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 62,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,598,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 75.9% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,067,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 460,718 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 53,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $111,038.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,245.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 14,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $27,566.19. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,011,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,034.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 53,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $111,038.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,245.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,770 shares of company stock worth $348,317. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

